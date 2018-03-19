Couple accused of throwing baby’s car seat, causing head injury

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – A South Carolina couple was arrested and charged with unlawful neglect after their baby son was allegedly thrown from his car seat.

According to an Horry County Police report, 22-year-old Jacob Lowman and 20-year-old Juliana Biggerstaff were taken into custody on Thursday after someone contacted police.

The report shows that officers responded to the couple’s home on Woodwinds Drive in Conway on March 14 and when they located the baby boy they found “visible injury to the top of his head where it appeared he was dropped.”

On Wednesday, Biggerstaff told the officer that the baby boy was in his car seat, unstrapped and crying because he is teething. She said the father, Lowman, got angry the baby was crying and grabbed the car seat, threw it in the air, causing the baby to fly out of it, landing on its head.

Biggerstaff said she then tried to console the baby, who was crying, by giving him a bottle. She tried to take the baby to the hospital, but Lowman told her, “if the baby was taken to the hospital, Department of Social Services would remove the child from their care.”

According to the report, Biggerstaff never tried seeking care for the baby and had ample opportunity to contact emergency services.

Both parents remain in the Reuben Long Detention Center and have been charged with unlawful neglect of a child.