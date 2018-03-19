Cynthia Nixon Announces She Is Running for Governor of New York

After much speculation, actress Cynthia Nixon announced Monday she will run as a Democrat for the New York governor’s seat, facing off against incumbent Andrew Cuomo.

Nixon, a native New Yorker who starred in the popular New York City-based Sex and the City, has been rumored for months to be interested in the governor’s seat.

She officially announced her candidacy with the release of a video on her Twitter account.

“New York is my home,” she says. “I’ve never lived anywhere else. When I grew up here, it was just my mom and me in a one-bedroom, fifth-floor walk-up. I’m a proud public school graduate and a prouder public school parent,” she says as she’s seen walking her son to school.

I love New York, and today I’m announcing my candidacy for governor. Join us: https://t.co/9DwsxWW8xX pic.twitter.com/kYTvx6GZiD

— Cynthia Nixon (@CynthiaNixon) March 19, 2018

Last August, she discussed running during an appearance on the Today show. “I think there are a lot of people who would like me to run for a variety of reasons. And I think the No. 1 is education,” she said.

She married Christine Marinoni in 2012 and is an outspoken supporter of LGBT rights. 

She has three children: Samantha, 20, Charles, 14 and Max, 6. 

