Cynthia Nixon Announces She Is Running for Governor of New York

After much speculation, actress Cynthia Nixon announced Monday she will run as a Democrat for the New York governor’s seat, facing off against incumbent Andrew Cuomo.

Nixon, a native New Yorker who starred in the popular New York City-based Sex and the City, has been rumored for months to be interested in the governor’s seat.

She officially announced her candidacy with the release of a video on her Twitter account.

“New York is my home,” she says. “I’ve never lived anywhere else. When I grew up here, it was just my mom and me in a one-bedroom, fifth-floor walk-up. I’m a proud public school graduate and a prouder public school parent,” she says as she’s seen walking her son to school.

I love New York, and today I’m announcing my candidacy for governor. Join us: https://t.co/9DwsxWW8xX pic.twitter.com/kYTvx6GZiD — Cynthia Nixon (@CynthiaNixon) March 19, 2018

Last August, she discussed running during an appearance on the Today show. “I think there are a lot of people who would like me to run for a variety of reasons. And I think the No. 1 is education,” she said.

She married Christine Marinoni in 2012 and is an outspoken supporter of LGBT rights.

She has three children: Samantha, 20, Charles, 14 and Max, 6.

RELATED STORIES



6 Teens Run for Governor of Kansas: ‘I Truly Want to Help People’





Governor Commutes Sentence of Woman, 68, After She Served 35 Years in Prison





Missouri Governor Halts Man’s Execution Hours Before in ‘Light of New DNA Evidence’

