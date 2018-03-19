Dairy Queen giving away free ice cream on March 20

(WFLA) —Dairy Queen is celebrating the end of winter by serving free ice cream.

It’s the chain’s fourth annual free cone day.  On Tuesday, March 20, participating Dairy Queen and DQ Grill & Chill locations will give each customer a small vanilla cone.

The chain is hoping the free perk will get customers to donate on behalf of the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

“Obviously, it’s not required, but all fans are encouraged to (donate),” a Dairy Queen spokesperson told Today.

He said all funds will stay in each customer’s community.

The chain says it’s raised more than $120 million for the cause over the last three decades.

