Fifth Harmony Is Going on a Break to Pursue ‘Solo Endeavors’

Fifth Harmony is going on “hiatus.”

The girl group, made up of four women, announced Monday that they will disband to pursue “solo endeavors.”

“After six years going hard, non-stop, we…realized that in order to stay authentic to ourselves and to you, we do need to take some time now to go on a hiatus from Fifth Harmony in order to pursue solo endeavors,” a statement posted to the Fifth Harmony Twitter account said. “We are all very excited and grateful to be able to take this time to learn and grow creatively and really find our footing as individuals.”

The group, which includes Ally Brooke, Normani, Dinah Jane and Lauren Jauregui, said they want to gain “new experiences, strengths and perspectives and bring them back to our Fifth Harmony family.”

The length of the hiatus has not been specified.

A fifth member of the group, Camila Cabello, left the group in 2016 and has since pursued a solo career. There were reports that she did not get along with the group’s members at the time.

The group added that they will still perform their remaining 2018 shows.

The singers auditioned as solo artists on The X Factor in 2012, but were formed into a group and finished third in the competition.

Their third album, which is self-titled, was released last year.

