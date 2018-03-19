Firefighters Rescue Puppies From Gutter Only to Find They Were Actually Foxes

Colorado firefighters had no idea what they were getting themselves into when they rescued several baby foxes from a storm drain.

A fireman from the Colorado Springs Fire Department was caught on camera pulling out at least eight black-colored pups from a storm drain last Thursday.

Officials at the scene assumed they were newborn black Labrador puppies during the rescue, causing officials to be concerned that it was a case of dog dumping, Fire Captain Brian Vaughan told InsideEdition.com.

Vaughn said the rescue took about 20 minutes, and the litter was relinquished to the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region shortly after.

That’s when they discovered the “puppies” were actually baby red foxes.

“They took them [to the shelter] and actually one of the vets in that location said, ‘No, these aren’t Labradors, these are foxes,” Vaughn said. “[The firefighter] was just in shock.”

He explained their neighborhood is in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains, and foxes are commonplace in the area.

The baby foxes are still being cared for at the Humane Society, and it is unclear what will happen to them when they have been rehabilitated.

RELATED STORIES



Rescue Dogs Relax in Old Arm Chairs Donated to Local Animal Shelter





Airport Officials Rescue Sweet Baby Hare From Snow





Cat Given CPR After Dramatic Rescue From Apartment Fire

