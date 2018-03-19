Free Italian ice from Rita’s on first day of Spring

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — You can get a free Italian ice Tuesday from Rita’s to help celebrate the first day of Spring.

The giveaway runs from noon to 9pm Tuesday, at all Rita’s locations.

Rita’s has been giving away free Italian ice on the first day of spring for more than two years. The company says it gave away almost one million cups in a nine-hour period last year.

To find the Rita’s nearest you click here : Rita’s Italian Ice

If Italian ice isn’t your style, Dairy Queen is giving away free ice cream cones Tuesday.