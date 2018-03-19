Hear the 911 Call After Woman Fatally Stabs Man Who Claimed He Disposed of Natalee Holloway’s Body

Inside Edition Staff, Inside Edition Staff Published: Updated:

Days after the man who claimed he disposed of missing teenager Natalee Holloway‘s body was stabbed to death by his ex-girlfriend, the 911 call from the harrowing situation has been released.

Police say 32-year-old John Ludwick was killed his 23-year-old ex-girlfriend, Emily Heistand, who said she acted in self-defense as he tried to kidnap her.

Heistand, 23, made the dramatic 911 call, describing how Ludwick attacked her as she stepped out of her car in North Port, Fla., last week. 

“Listen, he had a knife to my neck,” Heistand is heard saying in the call. “He told me he was going to kill me if I didn’t give him the keys. I got the knife from him and I stabbed him. He’s crazy. He’s been stalking me for three months.”

But his attempt to make good on that threat has ended in his own death

“Yesterday he told me: ‘You just sealed your fate,’” she said in the 911 call. 

Ludwick is a close friend of Joran Van Der Sloot, the chief suspect in the murder of Alabama teen Natalee Holloway, who disappeared while on a high school graduation trip to Aruba in 2005. 

Van der Sloot was never charged, but he is serving 28 years for the murder of another young woman in Peru. 

Last summer, Ludwick was a key figure in a controversial Oxygen series in which he claimed he dug up Holloway’s remains.
 
“The idea was to crush everything to the point where it was not recognizable as bones or a skull or anything like that,” he said in the special. 

RELATED STORIES


Remains Found in Aruba Found to Be Woman of Eastern European Descent, Just Like Natalee Holloway


Natalee Holloway’s Dad Leads Investigators in New Special as Authorities Dispute Discovery of Remains


Natalee Holloway Witness Comes Forward: ‘I Knew She Was Dead’

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s