Milwaukee Brewers re-create scene from 'The Sandlot'

By Published:
(Milwaukee Brewers)

PHOENIX, AZ (WCMH) — In honor of the 25th anniversary of the release of ‘The Sandlot,’ the Milwaukee Brewers re-created one of the film’s most memorable moments.

The video was posted on social media over the weekend.

PHOENIX, AZ – MARCH 07: “Hank the dog” sits in a team office hallway before the spring training game between the Milwaukee Brewers and the San Diego Padres at Maryvale Baseball Park on March 7, 2014 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The short film stars catcher Stephen Vogt as Hamilton ‘Ham’ Porter, Eric Sogard as squints, and team dog Hank as ‘The Beast.’

“When you think of Squints, you think of Eric Sogard with the glasses, for sure. “Ham” Porter and Stephen Vogt. And then Smalls and Brett Phillips. Those were the three we were really thinking of when this idea came together. We knew Phillips was all about this type of stuff after doing such a great job in “Brett’s World.” I actually asked him first, because I thought if I could get his buy-in, other guys would jump on board,” said Brewers Director of New Media Caitlin Moyer.

Moyer said the short film had a budget of a couple hundred dollars to execute.

