President Trump Seen Getting Cozy With Melania, Complete With Hugs and Kisses

The president and first lady were all lovey-dovey Monday.

President Trump and Melania put their arms around each other before boarding Marine One. Later, at an event in New Hampshire to combat the opioid crisis, they kissed.

“We are blessed to have you as first lady,” Trump gushed. “We really are.”

The first couple’s PDAs come as Trump is embroiled in a public battle with adult film star Stormy Daniels, who claims to have had a sexual relationship with the billionaire that began shortly after the birth of their son, Barron.

The White House staff has had its share of relationship issues.

Last week, Donald Trump Jr. and his wife of 12 years, Vanessa, announced they were headed toward divorce. On Monday, the wife of Trump’s social media director, Dan Scavino, filed for divorce.

