Psychologist testifies about Brian Golsby’s upbringing in penalty phase of trial

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – A forensic psychologist testified Monday that Brian Golsby’s upbringing was “about as bad as it gets,” during the penalty phase of Golsby’s trial, Dr. Bob Stinson said the number of risk factors Golsby was exposed to in childhood was a “recipe for disaster.”

Last week, after just five hours of deliberation, the jury found Golsby guilty on all counts in connection with the kidnapping, robbery, rape and murder of 21-year-old Reagan Tokes.

Jurors are now being asked to consider evidence of mitigating factors about the defendant.

Stinson testified that Golsby was born into poverty, multi-generational dysfunction and a family history of alcohol abuse and violence. He testified that Golsby had no positive role models, was physically abused by his mother, raped at the age of 12, suffers from mental illness and was never properly treated.

“They never address his victimization,” Stinson said. “They never address that he was a victim of abuse by his own mother starting at the age of 5. They never address that he was brought up in a home of drugs and alcohol.”

Stinson said the cumulative effect of all those rick factors and negative influences was an increased likelihood of a negative outcome. He testified that research shows that complex trauma, such as what Golsby experienced, can change the structure and development of a child’s brain.

“As he was going through these experiences, his brain was literally forming differently than it would have had he been brought up in a healthy environment and thus the way his brain functions currently is different than it would have been had he been brought up in a healthy environment,” Stinson said.

Jurors will have the option of returning a death penalty recommendation or life without parole, life with no chance of parole for 30 years or life with no chance of parole for 25 years.

Attorneys will present closing arguments Tuesday morning after which the jurors will begin their deliberations.