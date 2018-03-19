SC parents charged after teething baby thrown from car seat

By Published:
Jacob Lowman, left, and Juliana Biggerstaff, right (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center).

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) – South Carolina authorities say a teething baby was thrown from his unstrapped car seat by his father, who was upset by the crying. Both the father and mother are charged with neglect.

Jail records show 20-year-old Juliana Biggerstaff and 22-year-old Jacob Lowman of Conway have been released on bond. Local media outlets report they were arrested Thursday after a complainant called police.

The Horry County police report says officers went to the home on Wednesday and found a baby boy with a visible injury on the top of his head.

Biggerstaff is charged because police say she didn’t contact authorities about the baby’s injury.

Jail records don’t indicate if they have attorneys. The Associated Press was unable to find a phone listing for either parent.

