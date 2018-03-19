Spring begins tomorrow, but the snow isn’t done yet

Spring begins tomorrow at 12:15 pm, but it’s about to get colder and snowy.

First, there’s some rain to get through tonight. Showers will move in from the south mainly after midnight, making for a wet drive overnight and AM commute. As temps drop to near freezing in spots, pockets of freezing rain are possible. For the most part, roads will simply be wet, but there could be a few slick spots on elevated surfaces. Expect mostly rain showers in the afternoon with cooler highs in the low 40s.

**SNOW TUESDAY NIGHT – WEDNESDAY**

Now we get to the main event. Rain will transition to snow Tuesday evening and last through Wednesday afternoon. 2″-4″ of heavy wet snow accumulation is possible over most of central Ohio. A Winter Weather Advisory will take effect tomorrow evening and last through Wednesday.

Some areas south and east of Columbus (Perry, Morgan, Athens, Vinton Co.) could get higher amounts, around 6″. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for these areas.

Bottom line–several inches of heavy, wet snow will fall late Tuesday through Wednesday afternoon, creating difficult, slippery travel, reduced visibility on roads, and power outages.

Sunshine returns Thursday & Friday.