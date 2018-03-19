St. Joseph’s University Freshman Mark Dombroski Vanishes in Bermuda

An American teenager visiting Bermuda on a rugby tour has been reported missing by his family.

Mark Dombroski, 19, of Delaware, was last seen at 1:15 a.m. Sunday at a bar called The Dog House, officials said. Investigators are asking for the public’s help in finding the St. Joseph’s University freshman.

“There is concern for his well-being,” police said.

Surveillance cameras reported him walking east after visiting with his teammates in the tavern. He hasn’t been seen since. Alcohol is not believed to have played a role in his disappearance, police said.

Four photos of Dombroski were released by officials. The student is described as having blond hair and a slight build. He is 6 feet tall. He was scheduled to return to the U.S. with his team on Sunday.

Our hearts and prayers are with Mark Dombroski and his family. We hope for his safe return, and we offer our support to the Saint Joseph’s community. We will update when new information becomes available. — Saint Joseph’s (@saintjosephs) March 19, 2018

Dombroski’s parents and two brothers had traveled with Mark to Bermuda. His mother, Lisa, spoke to reporters Monday and thanked local businesses and police for their efforts to find her son. Authorities have been with her family “shoulder-to-shoulder throughout this ordeal,” she said.

“We love our son,” she told reporters at a news conference. “We want him back.”

His rugby team, competing in the Ariel Re Bermuda International 7’s Tournament last week, posted a photo of the team Friday on social media.

Our hearts and prayers are with Mark Dombroski and his family. We hope for his safe return, and we offer our support to the Saint Joseph’s community. We will update when new information becomes available. — Saint Joseph’s (@saintjosephs) March 19, 2018

RELATED STORIES



Missing 16-Year-Old Amy Yu Found, 45-Year-Old Man Arrested





Where Is Timothy? Reward for CDC Scientist Missing More Than a Month Reaches $40,000





Discovery of Christina Morris’ Remains Is Realization of Family’s ‘Most Terrifying Nightmares’

