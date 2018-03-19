Steven Seagal Accused of Sexual Assault by 2 More Women

Two more women have come forward to claim that actor Steven Seagal sexually assaulted them.

Regina Simons broke down as she accused the Under Siege actor of raping her 25 years ago when she was in her late teens and working as an extra on his 1994 film, On Deadly Ground.

She says she was invited to what she thought was a wrap party at his house to celebrate the end of filming, but when she got there, she claimed that she was the only guest.

“He took my hand and led me into an adjacent room, which appeared to be a bedroom,” Simons said. “He closed the door and approached me from behind and started kissing my neck and taking off my clothes. I was in shock. I was completely caught off-guard. Seagal was more than twice my size and twice my age. I was not sexually active nor had I ever been naked in front of a man before. I froze.”

Simons says that after the alleged rape, he had the nerve to offer her money. She said no and left his house.

“There was nothing consensual about this,” she said. “This completely changed the trajectory for my life. I did not come forward with my story for money, nor have I ever been paid a dime. I do not want fame. I came forward to heal from this trauma.”

Faviola Dadis was 17 when she went to his Beverly Hills hotel room for an audition, where she claims she was sexually assaulted.

“Steven attempted to reach out after the audition, but I did not take any of his phone calls. I did not tell anyone for over a month because I thought it was my own fault,” she said.

The two women have both reported the alleged assaults to the LAPD.

Several other women have accused the Above the Law actor of inappropriate behavior, including Julianna Margulies, Jenny McCarthy, Portia de Rossi and Inside Edition’s Lisa Guerrero, when she was an aspiring actress.

The two latest accusers took part in a press conference at the office of their lawyer, Lisa Bloom. They are not suing; they say they just want their stories told.

Seagal has denied all allegations of sexual misconduct in the past. He did not respond to Inside Edition’s requests for comment on the latest accusers.

