Suspect Wrestles His Way Out of Arrest in Dramatic Dashcam Footage

Dashcam footage out of Georgia shows the dramatic moment a suspect appears to wrangle his way out of an arrest before speeding off in his car.

The suspect was stopped March 12 for going 78 mph in a 55 mph zone, according to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

The video shows the suspect being placed under arrest, but a scuffle ensues in which the suspect manages to break away from the officer, re-enter his car and speed off. 

The deputy momentarily hangs on to the vehicle before falling off and tumbling onto the highway.

A high-speed chase allegedly followed, which the sheriff’s office says resulted in several law enforcement cars being damaged. 

When the vehicle was finally forced off the road and the subject, Cornelius Brown, was taken into custody, authorities said in a statement that he was charged with multiple counts, including aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and several drug counts.

“Each time a deputy makes a traffic stop, he/she has to think that this could happen,” the sheriff’s office said. “We are SO very relieved that our deputy only received a broken toe in this crazy incident. That makes us thankful — it makes for a very happy Sunday.”

