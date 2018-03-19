Three women rescued from human trafficking, suspect arrested

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Police say a tip led to the rescue of three women from human trafficking and the arrest of a suspect.

Antwan D. Williams, 28 was indicted Friday on charges of trafficking in persons-commercial sex acts, pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor, pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor; compelling prostitution, promoting prostitution and two counts promoting prostitution.

According to Columbus police, the Central Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force received a tip in October 2017 about possible sex trafficking.

That tip led to the rescue of three female victims, a juvenile from the Youngstown area, and adult from Columbus and an adult from Georgia.

Williams is accused of advertising the victims online for commercial sex and child pornography.

No court date has been scheduled. At the time of his arrest, Williams was out on bond after a November, 2017 indictment for burglary.