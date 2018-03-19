Wendy Williams Gives Graves’ Disease Update: ‘It Was Just a Mess Going On Inside My Body’

Wendy Williams says she is putting her health first in her first major update on the scare that forced her to take some time off her popular talk show.

“It was a perfect storm that had been brewing,” the TV personality told Good Morning America’s Amy Robach Monday.

Williams, 53, revealed to viewers last month that she was battling Graves’ disease and hyperthyroidism and the notorious workaholic was mandated by her doctors to take three weeks off.

Her recent health issues, including her now-infamous fainting spell during a live Halloween special, was due to the fact that she was neglecting doctor’s appointments. She said that in her show’s 10 years, she had never taken a sick day.

When she finally went to the doctor, she discovered that her vitamin D levels were off despite feeling fine.

“It was a mess going on inside my body,” she said after seeing her doctor and internists.

Despite her diagnosis, Williams says she is “saved” and getting better. In addition, she pledged to stop putting herself last.

“We, as women, particularly if — we have families, you know, we’re taking care of children, we’re taking care of, you know, home, our husbands, we take care of everybody but ourselves,” Williams said. “I’m not doing that anymore. Wendy first.”

She is also asking viewers to not ask her how she feels should they bump into her in public, but rather use her signature line, “How you doin’?”

Williams also spoke to People magazine in an interview where she revealed that she had been diagnosed with Graves’ disease and hyperthyroidism 19 years ago.

