Wife of Man Who Disappeared With Amy Yu, 16, Is Not Picking Up His Jailhouse Calls

After a 45-year-old man allegedly took off to Mexico with a 16-year-old teen, his wife is refusing to take his calls from jail.

Kevin Esterly was arrested in Playa Del Carmen Saturday and returned to Miami after he was found with 16-year-old Amy Yu, who had been missing for nearly two weeks. The pair allegedly had a romantic relationship.

Stacey Esterly, Kevin’s wife, is now ignoring her husband, according to Stacey Esterly’s attorney, John Waldron.

“Stacey is happy that Amy is home and that Kevin is in custody,” Waldron said in a statement.

Yu was taken to the hospital after returning from Mexico. She is reportedly unharmed.

Once Esterly arrives in Pennsylvania, he will face a charge of child custody interference, police said.

An Amber Alert had been issued for the teen in Mexico after police discovered Yu and Kevin Esterly had boarded one-way flights from Philadelphia to Cancun with a layover in Dallas sometime after she was reported missing on March 5.

A witness reportedly spotted them on a flight.

Yu knew Esterly because the family attended the same church and Yu was friends with Esterly’s daughter, reports said.

Esterly had signed Yu out of school without her parents’ permission 10 times between November and February, according to court documents obtained by The Morning Call.

Yu had reportedly altered her student records to list Esterly as her stepfather, police said.

On Feb. 9, Yu’s mother, Miu Luu, went to the school to pick up her daughter and was told that she left her with “stepfather,” according to reports.

The school then prohibited Esterly from school grounds, CNN reported.

Police said Esterly and Amy exchanged hundreds of text messages and her mother later said it sounded like her daughter was texting a boyfriend.

Yu’s mother said money, jewelry and her daughter’s personal documents were missing, reports said.

Esterly’s wife found that $4,000 and his personal documents were missing after the pair disappeared.

