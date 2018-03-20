15-Month-Old Boys With Different Skin Tones Are Actually Twins

No one believes Holden, who has blonde hair and blue eyes, and Hayden, with brown eyes and dark skin, are actually twins.

That’s because the parents of the 15-month-old brothers from Spring, Texas, are an interracial couple.

Their dad is African-American while their mom, Amy Keller, is white and mostly of Scandinavian and German descent.

“As they’ve gotten older, their differences are so striking sometimes people don’t even believe they are brothers,” Keller told SWNS.

The pair was born prematurely at 29 weeks, and because they were hooked up to machines in the NICU, Keller said she didn’t even notice the pair were not identical until three days after their birth.

As they’ve grown, their mom explained their personalities also began setting them apart.

“Hayden is completely fearless — he is a little daredevil. He’s the first one to leap off the couch and jibber jabber to anyone who will listen; he’s so outgoing,” she said. “Holden is a little mommy’s boy. He’s a bit shy and really cautious. He’s definitely the follower.”

Because their father is not in their lives and Keller’s family is all white, she said she is worried her boys might struggle looking different from the rest of their family.

“They have no awareness that they are any different than each other now,” Keller said. “I do know there will come a time when I will have to have a talk with Hayden. When the time comes, I will just explain to him that Holden and him are brothers, and nothing can change that.

