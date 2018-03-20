After Alleged Don Jr.-Aubrey O’Day Affair Comes to Light, Did Ex-Danity Kane Singer Hide a Secret?

Is singer Aubrey O’Day hiding something about her alleged affair with Donald Trump Jr.?

Aubrey O’Day first shot to fame as a member of girl group Danity Kane in the early 2000s. She later appeared on season 5 of Celebrity Apprentice in 2011.

Don. Jr., who appeared on the show as a guest judge, was smitten with the singer, according to published reports.

“He told her it was over with his wife,” a source reportedly told US Magazine. “Aubrey fell for him hard. She thought they were going to be together for real.”

But then, according to reports, Donald Trump stepped in, reportedly telling his son to “knock it off” and return to his wife, Vanessa.

Later that year, O’Day wrote a song titled “DJT,” her alleged lover’s initials. Many now believe the lyrics detailed their love affair.

“I hate me for loving you/hate you for letting our love die,” she sings in the chorus.

Following Trump’s victory over Hillary Clinton in 2016, O’Day sent out an intriguing tweet: “My story I didn’t tell is worth millions now.”

Since reports of the alleged affair surfaced Monday, O’Day has taken heat on social media, and is even being slut-shamed for supposedly seducing a married man.

“Pathetic home wrecker,” was one comment.

Trump’s eldest son is also getting slammed. His wife, Vanessa, who filed for divorce last week, was pregnant with their fourth child at the time of the alleged affair.

According to one survey by psychologist Robert Rodriguez, 10 percent of fathers-to-be cheat on their pregnant wives.

“They may have poor impulse control,” Relationship expert Dr. Wendy Walsh told Inside Edition. “They may not be aware of their feelings of loss if their wife is pregnant and they are worried the baby is going to take all of the attention away.

They may have kind of what we call a ‘Whore-Madonna syndrome’ that all of a sudden their sexy wife has become material to them and that is a turn-off.

Calls to Donald Trump Jr. and Aubrey O’Day from Inside Edition for comment have not been returned.



