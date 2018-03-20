After Super Bowl Notoriety, Celebs Line Up for Photos With ‘Selfie Kid’ Ryan McKenna

The Super Bowl “selfie kid,” who became an instant viral sensation after taking a snap with Justin Timberlake during the halftime show, is still at it. 

Ryan McKenna has since posed for shots with Iggy Azalea, Mario Lopez, Sarah Hyland, Hailey Baldwin and Paris Hilton. 

#selfie with @mariolopezextra 🤳

A post shared by Ryan Mckenna (@selfiekid) on

Selfie with @parishilton

A post shared by Ryan Mckenna (@selfiekid) on

The seventh grader from Massachusetts told Inside Edition that he was stunned that he was able to take the photo with Timberlake at the Super Bowl.

“I was in shock,” he said. “I couldn’t believe it.” 

Thanks to the famous shot, he now has more than 234,000 followers on Instagram. 

McKenna has a feed that reads like Hollywood’s best party with snaps featuring rapper G-Eazy, Marshmello and Ellen DeGeneres. 

What’s your favorite song by @marshmellomusic?? #iheartawards2018 #marshmello

A post shared by Ryan Mckenna (@selfiekid) on

