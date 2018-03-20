After Super Bowl Notoriety, Celebs Line Up for Photos With ‘Selfie Kid’ Ryan McKenna

The Super Bowl “selfie kid,” who became an instant viral sensation after taking a snap with Justin Timberlake during the halftime show, is still at it.

Ryan McKenna has since posed for shots with Iggy Azalea, Mario Lopez, Sarah Hyland, Hailey Baldwin and Paris Hilton.

#selfie with @mariolopezextra 🤳 A post shared by Ryan Mckenna (@selfiekid) on Mar 19, 2018 at 10:32am PDT

Selfie with @parishilton A post shared by Ryan Mckenna (@selfiekid) on Mar 15, 2018 at 8:17pm PDT

The seventh grader from Massachusetts told Inside Edition that he was stunned that he was able to take the photo with Timberlake at the Super Bowl.

“I was in shock,” he said. “I couldn’t believe it.”

Thanks to the famous shot, he now has more than 234,000 followers on Instagram.

McKenna has a feed that reads like Hollywood’s best party with snaps featuring rapper G-Eazy, Marshmello and Ellen DeGeneres.

RELATED STORIES



‘Guy With 2 Phones’ Taking Selfies During Super Bowl Halftime Show Revealed as Former Player





Meet the ‘Selfie Kid’ Who Snapped a Halftime Photo With Justin Timberlake





Cameras Catch Daredevils Taking Selfies on Top of NYC Skyscraper

