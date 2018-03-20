Are These the Best Cookies Ever? Fans Are Going Wild for Salted Butter Chocolate Chunk Shortbread Cookies

Social media has exploding with praise for the salted butter chocolate chunk shortbread cookies from chef and author Alison Roman.

Replacing some carbs today with Alison Roman’s #instafamous Salted Butter and Chocolate Chunk Shortbread Cookies https://t.co/h2uMhwxco6 pic.twitter.com/pcxkBYbluS — Matthew Cockerill (@MJCockerill) March 18, 2018

Salted Butter and Chocolate Chunk Shortbread… a cookie that’s taking @Instagram by storm!@alisoneroman your shortbread cookies are FABULOUS! Thank you @thebakefeed for sharing this goodness!

Adapted the recipe a little in line with #makehalfyourgrainswhole. Delicious! pic.twitter.com/fhd2rFxV5y — Deeba Rajpal 🍰 (@vindee) February 23, 2018

Inside Edition headed to the kitchen with lifestyle expert Alejandra Ramos to see what all the fuss is about.

To start, beat cold butter with sugar before adding vanilla extract and flour.

“It’s gonna look kinda dry and crumbly,” Ramos said. “Resist the urge to add more butter or water or anything, this is what it’s supposed to look like. It will come together.”

When it comes time for chocolate, don’t use chips. Instead, cut up a chocolate bar into little bits.

“So what’s great it when you chop it yourself you’re gonna get all different sizes, plus you can buy the best chocolate you can get,” said Ramos.

From there, you roll the mixture into a log and refrigerate it for at least two hours. Then, it is brushed with beaten eggs, rolled in raw, light brown sugar and sliced.

Before you stick it in the oven, sprinkle some sea salt on the cookies and let it cook for about 15 minutes.

For the full recipe, click here.

