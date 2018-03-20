INDIANAPOLIS, IN (WCMH) — Medics in Indianapolis say they are seeing a spike in overdoses involving a street dug mixed with bug spray.

The drug, known as KD, is basically marijuana, tobacco or spice that’s then doused in heavy-duty bug spray like Raid. The users then smoke the product which contains high concentrations of Pyrethroids.

“We find people passed out with it still in their hand. That is how fast it has an effect on them,” said Indianapolis Fire Department Captain Cpt. Chris Major.

Officials say KD has become popular because bug spray is easily accessible to anyone of any age. It’s also isn’t detected on a standard drug test, WTVR-TV reports.

But it is also highly dangerous and doens’t take much to trigger an overdose.

“We describe it as being like a zombie. They cannot talk to us,” Cpt. Major told WXIN-TV. “Their movements are slow and lethargic, a lot of drooling and a loss of function. We find them with their clothes off, eating the grass, pulling dirt out of the ground and trying to put it in their mouth.”

The chief says the drug is highly addictive.

“We have had the same person multiple times in one day,” said Cpt. Major. “They do not know what is in this stuff or who has made it so they are all taking chance. Which for some reason they are willing to do because we get the same people using over and over again.”