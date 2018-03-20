Explosion at FedEx facility near San Antonio ‘likely’ linked to Austin bombings, says federal agents

By and Published: Updated:

SCHERTZ, TX (WCMH) — Investigators are on scene after an explosion was reported at a FedEx facility near San Antonio.

According to NBCDFW, the explosion was reported just after midnight at the FedEx Ground freight facility in Schertz, which is northeast of San Antonio.

The San Antonio Texas Fire Department says a package bomb has exploded at a FedEx distribution center in Schertz, Texas, hurting one person, a FedEx employee who apparently suffered a non-life-threatening “percussion-type” injury from the blast.

The FBI and ATF are at the scene. Federal agents say this package is likely linked to attacks by what they believe is a serial bomber. The package exploded shortly after midnight on Tuesday.

