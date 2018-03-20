Forklift operator killed in accident at Ohio glass manufacturer

By Published:
Authorities investigate a reported forklift accident at Fuyao Glass America in Moraine. (Photo: Zev Orenstein)

MORAINE, OH (WDTN) – A forklift operator died after an accident at Fuyao Glass America in Moraine.

Police and medics responded to the accident at Fuyao on W. Stroop Road just after 5 a.m. Tuesday.

A short time later, authorities requested the coroner to the scene.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The company released a statement Tuesday morning about the accident.

“An incident that occurred during operations this morning at the Fuyao Glass America Inc. Moraine, Ohio plant has resulted in the death of a valued colleague and friend. The hearts and thoughts of Fuyao associates worldwide are with the employee’s family at this difficult time. Out of respect for his family, we will not confirm his identity. The investigation into the cause of this incident is ongoing. We will be working closely alongside the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration as they investigate. Safety is the top priority at Fuyao and we are committed to providing a safe working environment for each of our valued employees. We have activated our Employee Assistance Program and have responders available to talk and counsel employees as we mourn the passing of our friend. Out of respect for our employees and the family of the deceased we ask for privacy at this time.”

Police say the accident is under investigation.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s