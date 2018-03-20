Forklift operator killed in accident at Ohio glass manufacturer

MORAINE, OH (WDTN) – A forklift operator died after an accident at Fuyao Glass America in Moraine.

Police and medics responded to the accident at Fuyao on W. Stroop Road just after 5 a.m. Tuesday.

A short time later, authorities requested the coroner to the scene.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The company released a statement Tuesday morning about the accident.

“An incident that occurred during operations this morning at the Fuyao Glass America Inc. Moraine, Ohio plant has resulted in the death of a valued colleague and friend. The hearts and thoughts of Fuyao associates worldwide are with the employee’s family at this difficult time. Out of respect for his family, we will not confirm his identity. The investigation into the cause of this incident is ongoing. We will be working closely alongside the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration as they investigate. Safety is the top priority at Fuyao and we are committed to providing a safe working environment for each of our valued employees. We have activated our Employee Assistance Program and have responders available to talk and counsel employees as we mourn the passing of our friend. Out of respect for our employees and the family of the deceased we ask for privacy at this time.”

Police say the accident is under investigation.