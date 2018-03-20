Good Samaritans Save Driver From Burning Car in Dramatic Video

Police in Pennsylvania have released dramatic dashcam video of the daring rescue of a driver injured in a parking lot crash.

In the video provided to CBS by the Westtown-East Goshen Police Department, good Samaritans could be seen bravely pulling the victim out from under an overturned vehicle as black smoke pours out of it.

Cops say it happened last Wednesday afternoon when a driver smashed into several parked cars in the Saints Simon and Jude Schools parking lot.

The victim had become trapped by the burning vehicle when school faculty members were able to use numerous fire extinguishers to keep the fire from spreading until the driver could be extricated from beneath the vehicle.

Officials say they hope to identify who helped at the scene in hopes of recognizing them for their heroic efforts.

“Without their assistance, the incident could have ended in a tragic manner,” the department wrote in a statement.

