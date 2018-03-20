Good Samaritans Save Driver From Burning Car in Dramatic Video

Inside Edition Staff, Inside Edition Staff Published: Updated:

Police in Pennsylvania have released dramatic dashcam video of the daring rescue of a driver injured in a parking lot crash.

In the video provided to CBS by the Westtown-East Goshen Police Department, good Samaritans could be seen bravely pulling the victim out from under an overturned vehicle as black smoke pours out of it.

Cops say it happened last Wednesday afternoon when a driver smashed into several parked cars in the Saints Simon and Jude Schools parking lot.

The victim had become trapped by the burning vehicle when school faculty members were able to use numerous fire extinguishers to keep the fire from spreading until the driver could be extricated from beneath the vehicle.

Officials say they hope to identify who helped at the scene in hopes of recognizing them for their heroic efforts.

“Without their assistance, the incident could have ended in a tragic manner,” the department wrote in a statement.

RELATED STORIES


Suspect Wrestles His Way Out of Arrest in Dramatic Dashcam Footage


Randy Travis Appears Naked, Threatens Officer in Dashcam Video of Bizarre 2012 DUI Arrest


Look Out Below! Plane’s Harrowing Crash Caught on Police Dashcam Video

 

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s