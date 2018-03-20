Group Smiles on Their Way to Jail After They’re Busted for Underage Drinking

Inside Edition Staff, Inside Edition Staff Published: Updated:

Getting arrested during spring break didn’t seem to bother these alleged underage drinkers in Florida. 

A group of 14 young adults on spring break were arrested for underage drinking on St. Patrick’s Day, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. They were then loaded on a bus to be transported to jail that afternoon.

But when authorities posted a picture of the underage adults on the bus, most of them could be seen smiling, including one young woman who was in handcuffs.

“Full bus of 14 #SpringBreak arrests by 2:40 PM today. We remind you we have #ZeroTolerance for underage drinking! 21 is the law -and it’s strictly enforced for your safety and the safety of those around you,” the sheriff’s department wrote in a tweet that accompanied the photo.

Spring break has become a nuisance for many Florida beach towns with an estimated four million college students coming to the state each year, many of underage drinkers.

The sheriff's office did respond to a call for comment.

