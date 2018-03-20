Headlight violation leads to police chase, cocaine bust

By Published:
Troy Hicks (Franklin County Sheriff's Office)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s office says a man charged with cocaine possession could have avoided capture if only he followed them on Twitter.

According to court documents, Troy Hicks was arrested after a police chase around 2:30am Tuesday in the are of 1800 Holl Ridge Road. Deputies say they found 55 grams of cocaine in Hicks’ car after he crashed at the end of the chase.

In a tweet Tuesday afternoon, the Sheriff’s office said Hicks drew attention to himself by failing to dim his bright lights and failing to use a turn signal.

In a weekly Twitter traffic segment Tuesday, the Sheriff’s office offered a reminder about how to properly use headlights.

Hicks is charged with felony drug possession.

