Headlight violation leads to police chase, cocaine bust

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s office says a man charged with cocaine possession could have avoided capture if only he followed them on Twitter.

According to court documents, Troy Hicks was arrested after a police chase around 2:30am Tuesday in the are of 1800 Holl Ridge Road. Deputies say they found 55 grams of cocaine in Hicks’ car after he crashed at the end of the chase.

In a tweet Tuesday afternoon, the Sheriff’s office said Hicks drew attention to himself by failing to dim his bright lights and failing to use a turn signal.

Someone should follow “Traffic Tip Tuesday” This would be especially important when you're carrying large amounts of Cocaine (F-1) in your car so as not to draw attention to yourself. Things such as failure to dim your bright lights, using a turn signal. Great work Deputy Goerke! pic.twitter.com/CU6TgKTmxp — Franklin County Sheriff’s Office (@OHFCSO) March 20, 2018

In a weekly Twitter traffic segment Tuesday, the Sheriff’s office offered a reminder about how to properly use headlights.

TRAFFIC TIP TUESDAY: Deputy Ryan Murphy on, TIME FOR LIGHTED LIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES, ORC 4513.03 Every vehicle upon streets or highways shall display lighted lights during the time from sunset to sunrise; also during unfavorable weather conditions, INCLUDING WHEN WIPERS ARE ON pic.twitter.com/ubUWp3Ycfy — Franklin County Sheriff’s Office (@OHFCSO) March 20, 2018

Hicks is charged with felony drug possession.