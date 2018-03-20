How Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Wedding Cake Honors His Roots While Breaking Barriers

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are continuing to break with royal tradition by ordering a lemon cake for their big day instead of fruitcake.

Kensington Palace announced Tuesday that the couple has chosen pastry chef Claire Ptak “to create a lemon elderflower cake that will incorporate the bright flavors of spring,” a statement from the palace read. “It will be covered with buttercream and decorated with fresh flowers.”

Ptak, who was raised in California, focuses on the use of seasonal and organic ingredients in her cakes. She moved to London 13 years ago, where she now owns a popular bake shop.

Markle and the pastry chef have a history. In 2015 the princess-to-be interviewed Ptak for her now shuttered lifestyle blog, The Tig.

The couple’s cake will stand in stark contrast to William and Kate’s opulent eight-tiered fruitcake.

Inside Edition went to the famed Magnolia Bakery in New York City where baker Daniel Garcia showed how to make the royal wedding cake.

He said that the cake has a strong lemon smell and he used Elderflower liquor, which he says is now making a comeback.

Elderflower originated during the Victorian era, paying homage to the prince’s regal roots.

Garcia then baked the cake for two hours in the oven before topping it with fresh flowers.

