Jay-Z and Beyonce coming to Ohio Stadium during concert tour

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Jay-Z and Beyonce announced they will be coming to Columbus in August.

Jay-Z and Beyonce announced they are adding additional dates to their OTR II tour, including a stop at Ohio Stadium, August 16.

Tickets go on sale March 26 for the general public.

The European portion of the tour kicks off in Cardiff, Wales on June 6. The tour comes back to the United States with a stop at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland on July 25.

To buy tickets, go to Ticketmaster.com or call 1-800-745-3000.