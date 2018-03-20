Katy Perry Bashed Online for Her ‘Flirty’ Behavior on ‘American Idol’

Inside Edition Staff, Inside Edition Staff Published: Updated:

Many viewers of American Idol are going after Katy Perry on social media for what they say is blatant flirting with male contestants.

One 18-year-old performer, Jonny Brenns, blushed Sunday as the pop star swooned over him.

“Eighteen-year-old girls would eat this up if a 32-year-old cougar would eat it up,” she said.

That prompted fellow Idol judge Lionel Richie to ask her to stop flirting. 

“‘American Idol’ Treats Katy Perry’s Flirting As A Joke. Some Viewers Aren’t Amused,” reads a Washington Post headline.

Newsweek has posed the question of whether Perry’s boy-crazy antics are “Killing ‘American Idol’ Ratings.”

In the age of the #MeToo and #TimesUp movements, some viewers are expressing concern.

“If the genders were reversed, and a famous guy was hitting on a girl, people would be outraged,” read one tweet.

“So Katy Perry basically sexually assaulted someone on American Idol. If the genders were reversed, not only would there have been a firing, but perhaps an arrest as well,” another viewer tweeted. “Just think of a female contestant saying this about a celebrity judge kissing her.”

Others have told Perry’s critics to lighten up. 

With many of the male contestants, the “I Kissed a Girl” singer has complimented their looks more than their talents. 

Perry’s biggest flirt came when she sneaked a kiss with Benjamin Glaze during Idol‘s premiere episode. It was his first kiss, but he later told Inside Edition he didn’t mind it.

During a recent appearance on an Australian morning talk show, Bryan defended her. 

“I gotta back Katy on that,” he said. “She’s in there working hard and making fun TV.”

RELATED STORIES


Nun in Bitter Legal Battle With Katy Perry Faints, Dies in Court


Katy Perry Surprises California Mudslide Victim, Dedicates ‘Firework’ to Her


Ellen DeGeneres Bashed Online for Going ‘Full Weinstein’ in Tweet About Katy Perry’s Breasts

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s