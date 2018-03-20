Katy Perry Bashed Online for Her ‘Flirty’ Behavior on ‘American Idol’

Many viewers of American Idol are going after Katy Perry on social media for what they say is blatant flirting with male contestants.

One 18-year-old performer, Jonny Brenns, blushed Sunday as the pop star swooned over him.

“Eighteen-year-old girls would eat this up if a 32-year-old cougar would eat it up,” she said.

That prompted fellow Idol judge Lionel Richie to ask her to stop flirting.

“‘American Idol’ Treats Katy Perry’s Flirting As A Joke. Some Viewers Aren’t Amused,” reads a Washington Post headline.

Newsweek has posed the question of whether Perry’s boy-crazy antics are “Killing ‘American Idol’ Ratings.”

In the age of the #MeToo and #TimesUp movements, some viewers are expressing concern.

“If the genders were reversed, and a famous guy was hitting on a girl, people would be outraged,” read one tweet.

“So Katy Perry basically sexually assaulted someone on American Idol. If the genders were reversed, not only would there have been a firing, but perhaps an arrest as well,” another viewer tweeted. “Just think of a female contestant saying this about a celebrity judge kissing her.”

Others have told Perry’s critics to lighten up.

With many of the male contestants, the “I Kissed a Girl” singer has complimented their looks more than their talents.

Perry’s biggest flirt came when she sneaked a kiss with Benjamin Glaze during Idol‘s premiere episode. It was his first kiss, but he later told Inside Edition he didn’t mind it.

During a recent appearance on an Australian morning talk show, Bryan defended her.

“I gotta back Katy on that,” he said. “She’s in there working hard and making fun TV.”

