Marine’s little brother steps in for girlfriend’s prom photos

My boyfriend is a Marine and isn’t home to take me to my senior prom… so his little brother stepped in and took his place. Needless to say, this girl is so happy 😍💞 pic.twitter.com/7CT5KT0cYX — sky (@idk_skylar) March 16, 2018

NEW ORLEANS, LA (WCMH) — When the boyfriend of a Louisiana high school senior couldn’t attend prom, her boyfriend’s little brother stepped in in the cutest way possible.

Skylar Fontaine, 18, is a senior at a New Orleans high school, WVUE reported. Her boyfriend, Gage Moak, couldn’t make it to prom due to training to become a U.S. Marine.

“I was upset, but at the same time I support him 100 percent and I’m willing to deal with him being away because he’s the one making the ultimate sacrifice,” Fontaine told WVUE. “I have been with him through this entire process of becoming a Marine, and that has given us a special bond.”

As a surprise to Moak, she invited his two-year-old brother Clay to her prom photo shoot.

“He is a family man and very sentimental,” she told Yahoo News. “He always puts his family first, and that’s his motivation to be a United States Marine.”

She has received some criticism from some people calling her out for taking a toddler to prom.

I didn’t actually bring him to prom! That’s the misconception that many people are having. We just took pictures together, then my friends and I headed out,” Fontaine said.

Since y’all wanted pics of the dress pic.twitter.com/AN847UzIO5 — sky (@idk_skylar) March 18, 2018