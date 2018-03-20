Maryland High School on Lockdown After Several Injured in Shooting

Inside Edition Staff Published: Updated:

A Maryland high school has been placed on lockdown after a shooting occurred on the grounds Tuesday morning, officials said.

The incident occurred at Great Mills High School in Great Mills, Md., St. Mary’s County Public Schools said on its website.

Several people were reportedly shot and injured, but the number of victims and their conditions were not immediately clear. 

“The school is on lockdown the event is contained, the Sheriff’s office is on the scene additional information to follow,” the district said.

Agents from the FBI’s Baltimore field office and the ATF also responded to the scene, according to reports. 

Parents were asked to avoid the school and instead report to neighboring Leonardtown High School’s auditorium to be reunited with their children.

This is a breaking news story. Click here to check back for updates.

