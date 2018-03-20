Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Choose American Baker Claire Ptak for Royal Wedding Cake

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have chosen Claire Ptak as the pastry chef who will bake their wedding cake.

Ptak, who is based in East London, is set to make an organic lemon and elderflower cake for the royal wedding on May 19. It will be covered with buttercream and decorated with fresh flowers, reports said.

For their wedding cake Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle have chosen pastry chef Claire Ptak, owner of the London-based bakery @violetcakes. pic.twitter.com/Rx36WBt7kC — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 20, 2018

“I can’t tell you how delighted I am to be chosen to make Prince Harry and Ms. Markle’s wedding cake,” Ptak said in a statement. “Knowing that they really share the same values as I do about food provenance, sustainability, seasonality and most importantly flavor, makes this the most exciting event to be a part of.”

Ptak, who is American and grew up in San Francisco, was previously employed by Alice Waters at Chez Panisse in Berkeley, Calif.

She started her own business as a food stand in east London, cooking from home, before opening her own organic bakery, Violet Bakery.

Markle had previously interviewed Ptak for her blog.

The royal couple is breaking tradition by not serving a fruit cake, but it’s expected to be delicious.

RELATED STORIES



Meghan Markle Has First Dress Fitting, 2 Months Before Royal Wedding: Reports





Meghan Markle Undergoes Security Training, 2 Months Before Royal Wedding





Meghan Markle Baptized Into Church of England Ahead of Royal Wedding

