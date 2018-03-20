Athens mother charged in death of three-month-old girl

ATHENS, OH (WCMH) — An Athens woman is facing charges related to the death of her three-month-old daughter.

Christina L. Hazlett is charged with endangering children and involuntary manslaughter. She is scheduled to appear by video in Athens County Municipal Court Wednesday morning.

According to an obituary, three-month-old Ayla-Rae Hazlett, died suddenly at O’Blenness Hospital in Athens on Monday, March 12.

No further details regarding the circumstances surrounding the girl’s death were released.