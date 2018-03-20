Myrtle Beach to use robotic lifeguards this summer

WBTW Staff Published:

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue team will deploy four robotic lifeguards this summer.

The City of Myrtle Beach reports the fire department is purchasing four remote-controlled robotic lifeguards to get help to drowning victims and swimmers in distress faster. The robot, named Emily, is approximately four feet long and will be stationed along the beach during swim season, the city reports.

Emily stands for Emergency Integrated Lifesaving Lanyard. The Emily robots are approximately 20 pounds and will be used by lifeguards and beach safety personnel to get to swimmers faster than another human could offer help.

The remote-controlled lifeguards can be operated nearly one-half mile from shore, reports CNN, and with 80 pounds of buoyancy, one robot can support four to five people in the water. It takes only seconds to get Emily deployed, whereas getting a human to someone in danger could take minutes – time that’s not available in life or death situations.

The robots were purchased with assistance from the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce, but city officials have not commented on the expense of each Emily unit.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s