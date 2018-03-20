Nikolas Cruz’s Brother Arrested For Skateboarding Through Marjory Stoneman Douglas High: Cops

The brother of the alleged Florida high school shooter was arrested after cops say he trespassed inside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High.

Per the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Zachary Cruz was taken into custody Monday after authorities found him near the scene of where his brother, Nikolas Cruz, is accused of gunning down 17 people last month.

Cops say in the arrest report the younger Cruz, 18, told them he skateboarded through the Marjory Stoneman Douglas campus because he wanted to “reflect on the school shooting and soak it in.”

The arrest report, obtained by the Washington Post, says Cruz had been given “prior warnings by school officials to refrain from entering the school campus.”

Cruz’s bond was set at $25.

Meanwhile, the elder Cruz continues to be held without bond on 17 counts of premeditated murder in connection with the Feb. 14 mass shooting.

The public defenders representing Cruz have said the 19-year-old will plead guilty if prosecutors take the death penalty off the table.

Prosecutors say that’s not going to happen and that they intend to pursue the death sentence.

