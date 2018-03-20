Ohio, Michigan see rise in immigrant arrests, deportations

By Published:
The Ohio Statehouse (WCMH file photo)

DETROIT (AP) — A newspaper review of federal records has found that the number of immigrants arrested or deported by federal agents in Michigan and Ohio has risen in the past year as President Donald Trump’s administration has increased immigration enforcement.

The Detroit Free Press reviewed data from the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the U.S. Border Patrol. The review found that the agencies each saw about a 50 percent increase in deportations and arrests from 2016 to 2017.

Immigrant advocates say the spike has unsettled local communities. The Detroit offices for the federal agencies have defended their actions.

While there has also been an increase of immigrants arrested across the U.S., the country has seen a nearly 6 percent decrease in deportations, which is likely due to the decrease in crossings at the southern border.

