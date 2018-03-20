Ohio parents charged after two-year-old freezes to death on porch

By Published:
Dariaun D. Parker and Tierra M. Williams (Akron police)

AKRON, OH (WCMH) — The parents of a 2-year-old girl who died after being found in the cold last month have both been charged with felony child endangering, Akron police announced Tuesday.

Dariaun D. Parker, 24, and 22-year-old Tierra M. Williams are expected to appear Friday in Akron Municipal Court, WKYC reported. 

Their daughter, Wynter Parker, died on the porch of her apartment on Doty Drive in Akron on Feb. 2.

Authorities say 2-year-old Williams left for a few hours and came back and find her daughter unresponsive on their apartment’s front porch.

The Akron Beacon Journal reports the mother called 911 and screamed “she’s frozen.”

The girl later died at a hospital. Temperatures that day ranged between 12 and 19 degrees Fahrenheit (-11 and -7 degrees Celsius).

Detectives say the mother left Wynter with her father for about two hours at the family’s apartment.

Authorities say the girl’s father works a night shift and fell asleep.

 

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s