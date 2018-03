Ohio State Fair releases lineup of 2018 concert series

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The list of artists coming to this year’s Ohio State Fair has been released.

Reba McEntire

Thurs., July 26, 2018, 7 pm

$55, $65

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 30 at 10 am

The Commodores

Sat., July 28, 2018, 7 pm

$25

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 6 at 10 am

All-Ohio State Fair Band & Youth Choir Concert*

Sun., July 29, 2018, 1 pm

Free (no tickets required)

Casting Crowns

Mon., July 30, 2018, 7 pm

$25

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 6 at 10 am

The Rat Pack is Back*

Tues., July 31, 2018, 12:30 pm

Free (no tickets required)

Ohio State Fair lineup announced View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Reba McEntire Jeff Dunham STYX Rat Pack is Back Kidz Bop The Commodores Cheap Trick Casting Crowns Brothers Osborne

KIDZ BOP LIVE 2018

Tues., July 31, 2018, 6:30 pm

$15

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 6 at 10 am

Brothers Osborne

Wed., August 1, 2018, 7 pm

$25, $35

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 30 at 10 am

Jeff Dunham

Thurs., August 2, 2018, 7 pm

$40

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 30 at 10 am

Styx / Cheap Trick

Sat., August 4, 2018, 7 pm

$35, $45

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 6 at 10 am

Sale of Champions Livestock Auction*

Sun., August 5, 2018, 2 pm

Free (no tickets required)

Four other concerts that have yet to be announced will take place July 25, July 27, July 29 and August 3.

The 2018 Ohio State Fair will run July 25 – Aug. 5.