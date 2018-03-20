Pa. Turnpike banning some trucks, trailers during storm

(WKBN) – Due to the incoming winter storm, the Pennsylvania Turnpike is banning certain types of trucks, RV and trailers.
The ban starts at 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Vehicle types covered by the restriction are:
- Empty straight CDL-weighted trucks;
- Large Combination Vehicles (double trailers);
- Tractors hauling empty trailers;
- Any trailers pulled by motorcycles, passenger vehicles, pickup trucks or SUVs;
- All motorcycles; and
- All recreational vehicles, or RVs.
The above-listed vehicles will be prohibited from traveling on the PA Turnpike’s east-west mainline from Ohio to New Jersey (I-76, 70/76 and 276) and on the entire Northeastern Extension (I-476) beginning at 8 p.m. Restrictions will remain in place through the storm.
The restrictions are in place at the following locations:
- Interstate 76 across the state, which includes the Schuylkill Expressway and the East-West Turnpike mainline.
- Interstates 276 and 476, a portion of the mainline Turnpike in southeastern Pennsylvania and the entire Northeastern Extension.
- Interstate 176 (entire length)
- Interstate 95 (entire length)
- Interstate 78 (entire length)
- Interstate 80 from the New Jersey line to the junction with Interstate 81.
- Interstate 81 from the Maryland line to the junction with Interstate 80.
- Interstate 99 (entire length)
- Interstate 79 from the Turnpike to Interstate 80.
In addition, also beginning at 8 p.m., there was a full ban on commercial vehicles will be imposed on:
- Interstate 70, from the Maryland line to the Turnpike.
- Interstate 83 (entire length)
- Interstate 84 (entire length)
- Interstate 380 (entire length)
As storm conditions develop, a comprehensive commercial-vehicle ban and/or speed restrictions could be imposed across significant portions of the PA Turnpike system.
Speeds have also been reduced to 45 mph on the east-west mainline (I-70/76) from the New Stanton Interchange (#75) to the Breezewood Interchange (#161).
Drivers are asked to use caution during severe weather, drive at a safe speed and dial *11 on a mobile phone in the case of an accident on the Turnpike.