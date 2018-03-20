Pa. Turnpike banning some trucks, trailers during storm

(WKBN) – Due to the incoming winter storm, the Pennsylvania Turnpike is banning certain types of trucks, RV and trailers.

The ban starts at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Vehicle types covered by the restriction are:

Empty straight CDL-weighted trucks;

Large Combination Vehicles (double trailers);

Tractors hauling empty trailers;

Any trailers pulled by motorcycles, passenger vehicles, pickup trucks or SUVs;

All motorcycles; and

All recreational vehicles, or RVs.

The above-listed vehicles will be prohibited from traveling on the PA Turnpike’s east-west mainline from Ohio to New Jersey (I-76, 70/76 and 276) and on the entire Northeastern Extension (I-476) beginning at 8 p.m. Restrictions will remain in place through the storm.

The restrictions are in place at the following locations:

Interstate 76 across the state, which includes the Schuylkill Expressway and the East-West Turnpike mainline.

Interstates 276 and 476, a portion of the mainline Turnpike in southeastern Pennsylvania and the entire Northeastern Extension.

Interstate 176 (entire length)

Interstate 95 (entire length)

Interstate 78 (entire length)

Interstate 80 from the New Jersey line to the junction with Interstate 81.

Interstate 81 from the Maryland line to the junction with Interstate 80.

Interstate 99 (entire length)

Interstate 79 from the Turnpike to Interstate 80.

In addition, also beginning at 8 p.m., there was a full ban on commercial vehicles will be imposed on:

Interstate 70, from the Maryland line to the Turnpike.

Interstate 83 (entire length)

Interstate 84 (entire length)

Interstate 380 (entire length)

As storm conditions develop, a comprehensive commercial-vehicle ban and/or speed restrictions could be imposed across significant portions of the PA Turnpike system.

Speeds have also been reduced to 45 mph on the east-west mainline (I-70/76) from the New Stanton Interchange (#75) to the Breezewood Interchange (#161).

Drivers are asked to use caution during severe weather, drive at a safe speed and dial *11 on a mobile phone in the case of an accident on the Turnpike.