Package explosion at Austin Goodwill injures one

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Emergency crews are responding to a reported package explosion on Brodie Lane at Slaughter Lane Tuesday evening.

The Austin Fire Department says the call came in at 7 p.m. The agency says the package exploded at a Goodwill located at 9801 Brodie Ln.

Austin-Travis County EMS says a man in his 30s was taken to the hospital with serious but non life-threatening injuries.

Crews are currently working to set up a perimeter. Traffic on Brodie Lane will be impacted. People are being asked to avoid the area. A business in the shopping center where the Randalls grocery store is located says people can still get into the parking lot but traffic is bad since Brodie Lane is closed.

The location of the possible explosion is approximately 3.5 miles due south on Brodie Lane from the FedEx shipping store that authorities say the serial bomber used to ship two recent packages from. If this is connected to the serial bomber, this will be the sixth bombing since March 2.

