Police say department will adopt cat if it reaches 20K Twitter followers

By Published: Updated:
(AP Photo/Mel Evans, File)

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio police department is trying to grow its social media reach by promising to adopt a police cat through the local humane society if the department gets a certain number of Twitter followers.

The Toledo Police Department says it will adopt a cat from a local animal shelter if the department reaches 20,000 followers on its Twitter site.

The department issued the challenge after Toledo Assistant Fire Chief Karen Marquardt issued her own challenge to Police Chief George Kral to “get 10,000 followers” and to adopt a comfort cat.

Police officials say the cat will be used for therapeutic purposes.

The Toledo Area Humane Society says it will be excited to view the results and see which cat will get a home with the police.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s