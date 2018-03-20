Reynoldsburg Tomato Festival taking a year off

REYNOLDSBURG, OH (WCMH) — Finding a fried green tomato or a tomato salad will be a little difficult this year at the Reynoldsburg Tomato Festival.

The iconic Tomato Festival held at Huber Park in past years is going to be put on hold, organizers say they want to make the tomato festival bigger and better while keeping its traditions alive.

“We are local people doing things for the local community,” said Susan Brusk, board member with the Reynoldsburg Festivals Inc.

The crown jewel of Reynoldsburg, a festival that has been going on since 1965. Siting Reynoldsburg as the birthplace of the commercial tomato industry, founded by Alexander Livingston.

Now, the community will have to wait a whole year until they can enjoy the fruits of the festivals labor again.

“People tend to think that the festival just happens and it doesn’t just happen,” said Brusk.

The board is currently recruiting volunteers and the community asking for change, Reynoldsburg Festivals Inc. is taking a year off to regroup. Running a four-day festival, carnival rides and exciting live entertainment is what the community is asking for and Brusk says they are working to give them just that.

“When it comes back in 2019 it will be bigger and better than ever,” said Chuck Cochran.

Chuck Cochran, once the Vice President of the festival, is taking a back seat but will continue to help volunteer.

He says this festival is a sense of community pride filled with years of traditions. Like the largest tomato contest and the festivals royal court.

“It was just a great event. It was a celebration of Reynoldsburg, it’s our heritage the tomatoes connected to this community,” said Cochran.

“It’s 52 years old, we are not going to let it die, it will come back,” said Brusk.

With change comes a new location. Next year’s festival will be held at Civil Park where there will be more space for families to enjoy.