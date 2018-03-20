Road crews preparing for another round of winter weather

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Road crews are already preparing for the winter storm, which could bury Central Ohio in several inches of snow by Wednesday morning.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, 106 snow plows are pretreating interstates, state routes, U.S. routes, ramps and bridges, across the region.

By midnight, 116 snow plows will be on the roads in Delaware, Fayette, Franklin, Madison, Marion, Morrow, Pickaway and Union counties.

The plows will at least work through the morning rush, according to ODOT.

“Pretty much, we’ll be around the clock for the next 24 to 36 hours fighting snow and ice,” said Shawn Anverse, ODOT’s Transportation Administrator for Franklin County. “We’ll be salting and plowing, depending on whatever the weather event brings us.”

According to the City of Columbus, 45 drivers will begin treating priority I roads, as soon as the snow begins to fall.

That number could increase, as the weather warrants.

“We’ve got some crews pretreating,” said Jeff Ortega, the Assistant Director of the Department of Public Service. “The City of Columbus Snow Warriors will be ready to take on inclement weather as it happens.”

According to Ortega, the city has 75 snow removal vehicles that could be put into service.

