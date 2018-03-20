Sentencing enters third day for Brian Golsby

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The sentencing phase for Brian Golsby has entered its third day as he awaits his fate for the murder and rape of Ohio State University student Reagan Tokes.

Last week, after just five hours of deliberation, the jury found Golsby guilty on all counts in connection with the kidnapping, robbery, rape and murder of Tokes.

Jurors are now being asked to consider evidence of mitigating factors about the defendant.

A forensic psychologist testified Monday that Golsby’s upbringing was “about as bad as it gets,” during the penalty phase of Golsby’s trial.

Dr. Bob Stinson said the number of risk factors Golsby was exposed to in childhood was a “recipe for disaster.”

“They never address his victimization,” Stinson said. “They never address that he was a victim of abuse by his own mother starting at the age of 5. They never address that he was brought up in a home of drugs and alcohol.”

Jurors will have the option of returning a death penalty recommendation or life without parole, life with no chance of parole for 30 years or life with no chance of parole for 25 years.

Attorneys will present closing arguments Tuesday morning after which the jurors will begin their deliberations.