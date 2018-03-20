Slow-moving snow storm will wrap up first day of Spring

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Today is officially the first day of Spring, but it will seem more like another blast of Winter with freezing rain and snow in the immediate forecast.

For most of today, meteorologist Bob Nunnally says you can expect rain showers with a high temperature near 40°. But by late afternoon, you can say good-bye to the cold rain and hello again to snow showers.

Those snow showers will eventually spread across all of central Ohio. A Winter Weather Advisory beings at 8pm tonight through 8pm tomorrow night for most of the region. There is also a Winter Storm Watch for parts of southeastern Ohio for late tonight through tomorrow evening.

The snow will gradually taper off in the Columbus area tomorrow as we head into early afternoon, but not before it drops between 2” to 5” of snow in the Columbus area. Bottom line: You should expect several inches of heavy, wet snow that will create difficult, slippery travel, reduced visibility on roads, and power outages.

The rest of the work week will be dry and cold. The next rain arrives Saturday.

Snow this late in the season isn’t too unusual in Ohio. Long term residents likely remember the blizzard nearly 10 years ago that left about a foot of snow across much of Ohio in March of 2008.

