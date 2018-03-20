Snowy start to spring!

COLUMBUS (WCMH)–  Only the calendar says it’s officially spring now, because the weather forecast is quite different.

Rain was in the process of changing to snow Tuesday evening, and by daybreak Wednesday morning, most of us will be waking up to a snowy wonderland.

Most of the snow will fall overnight into Wednesday morning, but scattered snow showers will linger through the early evening Wednesday.  Totals of 2-4 inches can be expected, with isolated higher amounts of 4-6 inches north and west of Columbus.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through the day Wednesday.  Travel will be difficult with the heavy, wet snow falling;  shoveling will be difficult, too!

Looking back on this snowy winter in Columbus– we ended up with 26.4 inches, most of it falling in January.

After Wednesday’s snow, Thursday and Friday are drier and brighter with sunshine.  We may get another quick round of a rain/snow mix over the weekend– stay tuned!

 

