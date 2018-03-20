Top Spots: 5 best restaurants to get your waffle fix in the Columbus area

CENTRAL OHIO (WCMH) — International Waffle Day is Sunday, and if you’re planning on celebrating, you’re in luck.

The Columbus area has several great neighborhood restaurants serving up great waffles. I asked NBC4 viewers what local restaurants make the best waffles in the Columbus area, and here’s what they said:

SuperChef’s Breakfast & More

Where: 199 E. Broad St., Columbus; 1344 Cherry Bottom Road, Gahanna

SuperChef’s is the brainchild of two Columbus natives. The pair opened the first SuperChef’s in Louisville, Kentucky in 2012, and came back to Central Ohio to open up not one, but two locations: one in downtown Columbus and one in Gahanna. SuperChef’s strives to bring intense flavors, vibrant palettes and creative presentations to your plate and put excitement back into breakfast. Viewers love the Wings & Waffles: five naked wings on top of a waffle drizzled with maple syrup and powdered sugar.

Tommy’s Diner

Where: 914 W. Broad St., Columbus

Tom Pappas and his wife Kathy opened Tommy’s Diner in 1981. After a fire shut the restaurant down in 1998, the two completely remodeled the establishment, ushering in the Tommy’s that’s been voted Best Breakfast in Columbus multiple times. Their Belgium waffles are delicious, crisp and buttery and hit the right price point for just $6.50.

Taste of Belgium

Where: 59 Spruce St., Columbus

Taste of Belgium has only been in business since 2007, but it quickly became an Ohio favorite. Belgium native Jean-François Flechet’s small restaurant chain takes American favorites and puts a Belgium spin on them and vice versa, making it one of the best brunch locations in the North Market. Each waffle is made from a family recipe that’s been passed down for generations and baked individually on a specialized iron press. Customers love the chicken and waffles and the banana and Nutella waffles.

Nancy’s Home Cooking

Where: 3133 N. High St., Columbus

Nancy’s has been a Columbus breakfast favorite since the late 1960s. The staff strive to make the diner a comfortable, friendly establishment with some of the best breakfast food around. Nancy’s is the epitome of a greasy spoon, so make sure to bring your appetite. Try the cinnamon apple whip waffles.

South of Lane Café

Where: 1987 Guilford Road, Upper Arlington

A true neighborhood café, SoL is a great stop for coffee, breakfast, lunch and more. They offer Belgium waffles, but a crowd favorite is the PB3: crispy waffles loaded with peanut butter, Nutella, bacon and bananas.