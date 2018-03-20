Two in critical condition after stabbing in west Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police say two people have been hospitalized after a stabbing in west Columbus.

According to Columbus Police, officers were dispatched to the 5200 block of Frisco Drive around 10:22am Tuesday. When officers arrived, they found two people suffering from stab wounds.

The victims were transported to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.

Police do not have any suspect information at this time.

